Sentencing hearing for man accused in hit-and-run death pushed back

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The attorney for the Osprey man accused in the hit-and-run death of a Pine View High School student asked a Sarasota County judge to accept his motion for an evidentiary hearing and to delay the sentencing hearing that was originally set to take place Friday. The victim’s family is upset by the change in sentencing, as well as the nature of the motion for the evidentiary hearing.

David Chang’s attorney, Peter Aiken filed the motion for the evidentiary hearing in the case.

On Aug. 15, 2022, David Chang, of Osprey, is alleged to have struck and killed a Pine View High School student named Lilly, whose parents have asked ABC7 not to include her last name.

Lilly was struck as she rode her bike home from school. A witness helped investigators identify Chang, who was arrested and then posted bond and left the state, investigators say.

When Lilly passed away, the charges were upgraded and Chang was arrested in Arkansas and extradited to Sarasota.

Police say Chang drove to Tampa after the crash attempted to have his windshield fixed, telling a repair shop a tree had fallen on his car.

Chang entered an open plea in the case in March 2023. The open plea leaves the case entirely in the hands of Circuit Court Judge Donna Padar. Chang could face a maximum of 35 years in prison. He is charged with failing to stop or remain at a crash involving serious bodily injury, and tampering or concealing evidence.

The state attorney’s office is asking the judge to sentence Chang to 15 years in prison, and he could face an additional 10 years if points are added to his case.

Peter Aiken, Chang’s attorney, filed a motion Thursday to call for an evidentiary hearing and “an ultimate ruling...as to the correct guideline calculation in this case.” Particularly, Aiken is challenging the state’s proposed assessment of “120 Death Points” which would increase Chang’s sentence to a minimum of 112.8 months. The judge granted the motion and the evidentiary hearing will be included in the rescheduled sentencing hearing.

Lilly’s family were in the courtroom and they have expressed disgust for the motion which they say levels a lot of blame on Lilly in the crash. Her mother called the document “despicable.”

The state’s attorney appealed to the judge saying the victim blaming in the motion was unacceptable.

Aiken countered to the court that Lilly did not look before crossing into Chang’s path.

“I can’t change the facts. I mean, the reality...the sad reality is that sometimes kids don’t look. And in this particular sad case, this is what we’’ll see when we view the video. This poor young girl was riding her bicycle when she came to the street, didn’t even slow down and just she the first lady, almost hit her. And then the second car did. And it is just it’s an act. I mean, it truly genuine is an accident. Now, what the state wants is to punish him as if he committed an intentional homicide. And that’s just where he will be punished for leaving the scene, you know, which is a minimum mandatory four years punishment for that,” Aiken said.

Sara and Paul Alexander sat down with ABC7 to speak of the motion, which minimizes Chang’s fault by saying Lily failed to look both ways at the time of the crash and was not wearing a helmet. The motion also blames poor signage at the intersection among other things.

“To file a motion to say the death is not his fault was bold,” said Paul Alexander

The State Attorney’s Office has also filed a counter motion.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.