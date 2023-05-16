Sarasota High School being evacuated due to possible bomb threat

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County High School is currently being evacuated due to an anonymous tip involving a bomb threat.

Authorities say the call came in at 9:23 a.m. on Tuesday.

Sarasota High School is being evacuated due to an anonymous tip involving a bomb threat. SCSPD and local law enforcement partners are responding. We will share more details as soon as we have it. 5/16 9:23 AM@SarasotaHS — Sarasota Schools (@sarasotaschools) May 16, 2023

The Sarasota County Schools Police Department (SCSPD) and local law enforcement partners are responding.

We have a crew that is headed out to he scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story.

