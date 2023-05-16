Sarasota County investigating in-custody death

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Correctional Facility is investigating after an inmate died in custody Monday.

According the sheriff’s office, Rachel Elizabeth Morgan of Sarasota was found unresponsive in her cell in the medical wing of the facility by correction deputies, at 6:26 a.m.

Life-saving efforts were initiated by both corrections deputies and medical personnel; however, despite attempts to resuscitate, Morgan was pronounced dead at 6:43 a.m.

Morgan had been arrested for possession of a controlled substance. There were no signs of trauma and no know use of force. Officials are investigating.

