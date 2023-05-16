Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport reports record traffic

SRQ Airport
SRQ Airport
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Over 450,000 passengers traveled through the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport in April. It’s a 17% increase compared to 386,013 passengers in April 22.

SRQ officials say that the 12 month total through April 2023 is 4,113,442 passengers, up 9% from the last 12 month period. As numbers increase, SRQ continues to work on million-dollar construction projects to accommodate the growth.

“We continue to see strong growth in the number of flights, destinations, and passengers using SRQ.  With our peak travel months behind us, we are now focused on completing several multimillion-dollar construction projects to better accommodate increased demand.  These projects include a new cell phone waiting lot, additional paved parking areas, new ground transportation pick-up area, new baggage screening system, and a new 5 gate terminal expansion. These various projects are expected to be completed by the end of 2024 and will substantially increase capacity at the airport, allowing airlines to add more flights while providing passengers the service and amenities they are accustomed to when traveling through SRQ,” stated Rick Piccolo, President, CEO of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

There has also been a new flight announced with Breeze Airways, taking passengers to Providence, Rhode Island starting in July 2.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 15
Three dead in crash on Rutland Road in Parrish, Manatee County truck involved
Fight breaks out at quincenera
Fights at Venice Quinceañera lead to fired handgun
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
This is an ongoing investigation.
UPDATE: Sarasota County Sheriff investigating shooting on Fruitville Road
Mechanical issues closes Manatee Bridge
Mechanical issues fixed, Manatee Bridge reopens

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 6
UPDATE: All is clear at Sarasota High School
Five people have pleaded guilty in South Florida to participating in a wire fraud scheme that...
5 plead guilty in fake nursing diploma scheme in South Florida
Humidity will rise
Another warm and dry day before changes begin
crash
New details in fatal Parrish car crash - 11pm Report