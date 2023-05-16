Sarasota Bradenton International Airport reports record traffic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Over 450,000 passengers traveled through the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport in April. It’s a 17% increase compared to 386,013 passengers in April 22.

SRQ officials say that the 12 month total through April 2023 is 4,113,442 passengers, up 9% from the last 12 month period. As numbers increase, SRQ continues to work on million-dollar construction projects to accommodate the growth.

“We continue to see strong growth in the number of flights, destinations, and passengers using SRQ. With our peak travel months behind us, we are now focused on completing several multimillion-dollar construction projects to better accommodate increased demand. These projects include a new cell phone waiting lot, additional paved parking areas, new ground transportation pick-up area, new baggage screening system, and a new 5 gate terminal expansion. These various projects are expected to be completed by the end of 2024 and will substantially increase capacity at the airport, allowing airlines to add more flights while providing passengers the service and amenities they are accustomed to when traveling through SRQ,” stated Rick Piccolo, President, CEO of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

There has also been a new flight announced with Breeze Airways, taking passengers to Providence, Rhode Island starting in July 2.

