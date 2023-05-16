Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Reba McEntire to replace Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’

Reba McEntire makes her debut as a full-time coach in the fall, alongside John Legend, Niall...
Reba McEntire makes her debut as a full-time coach in the fall, alongside John Legend, Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani.(Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – “The Voice” torch is being passed from one country legend to another.

Reba McEntire will replace Blake Shelton as coach in the next season of NBC’s singing competition.

Shelton has been a coach since the first season in 2011, and McEntire was an advisor to his team that season.

She’s currently a “mega mentor” on season 23, lending advice to competing artists.

Shelton announced in October this will be his last season.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton said in a statement announcing his departure. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me.

McEntire makes her debut as a full-time coach in the fall, alongside John Legend, Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 15
Three dead in crash on Rutland Road in Parrish, Manatee County truck involved
This is an ongoing investigation.
UPDATE: Sarasota County Sheriff investigating shooting on Fruitville Road
Fight breaks out at quincenera
Fights at Venice Quinceañera lead to fired handgun
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Mechanical issues closes Manatee Bridge
Mechanical issues fixed, Manatee Bridge reopens

Latest News

FILE - The price of eggs has gone way down.
Egg prices are going down
Heather Unbehaun is being held in the Buncombe County Jail awaiting extradition back to Illinois.
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in North Carolina, mother charged
Five people have pleaded guilty in South Florida to participating in a wire fraud scheme that...
5 plead guilty in fake nursing diploma scheme in South Florida
Humidity will rise
Another warm and dry day before changes begin
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson leaves Los Angeles superior Court with his wife Bijou Phillips...
Danny Masterson’s rape retrial: Closing arguments set to begin