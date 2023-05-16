Mote releases 2 rehabilitated sea turtles to the Gulf

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Tuesday, Mote Marine released two rescued loggerhead sea turtles from the shore of Lido Beach.

Unfortunately, toxins severely affected both turtles.

Lynne Byrd, who is the Rehabilitation and Medical Care Coordinator at Mote Marine says, “The turtles get red tide from eating food mostly crab. The toxins get released into them and these animals just get debilitated. These loggerheads can’t blink, they can’t lift their head to breathe. You wouldn’t even know they are alive. So it’s very fortunate when people do find them. We flush the toxins out of their system.”

Corinne Arsenault watched the turtles be released and says, “It was just amazing. You see it all the time on television. To see them in person they are so huge and majestic. It was beautiful it made us cry.”

The two sea turtles’ nicknames are “Lilly” and “Farmer.” After treatment they made full recoveries and were cleared for release. If you see a stranded or dead sea turtle within Sarasota or Manatee County waters, please call Mote’s Stranding Investigations Program, which is a 24-hour response service, at 941-988-0212.

