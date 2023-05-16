Hot and Humid Tuesday

Advertise With Us
Hot and Humid
By Leslee Lacey
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It will be hot and humid as dewpoints reach the seventies over the next couple of days. High temperatures will be in the upper 80′s along the coast Tuesday, and in the 90s for inland cities. However high humidity will make it feel like it’s in the 90s at peak times of the day.

Only a slight chance of pop-up showers is forecasted for Tuesday. The wake-up temperature should be in the low 70′s near the coast and high 60′s further inland. Commuters will have a pleasant drive to work with clear skies and sunshine. Sunny conditions prevail with winds bringing a southeasterly flow early in the day, then a southwest seabreeze kicks up in the afternoon. Winds will be between five and 15 mph.

Beach conditions will be hot and humid with a gulf water temperature of 80 degrees. For boaters, seas will be one foot or less with a light chop. Winds will range between five and ten knots. The ultraviolet index will be very high. Red tide has been reported mostly at low levels.

