Florida Strawberry Festival confirms passing of beloved friends in Parrish car crash

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Strawberry Festival has confirmed the death of some of their most beloved friends.

According to the organizers, the “voice of the Festival” Randy Scott, alongside he wife Jill and her sister Judy Cook, were tragically killed in a crash on Rutland Road.

In a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, the dump truck was traveling west when it entered a curve on County Road 675 when the SUV drifted onto the shoulder. Investigators say the driver overcorrected and crossed the roadway in front of the SUV in the other direction. In an attempt to avoid the truck, the SUV swerved and resulted in a head-on collision.

The festival posted a tribute on its Facebook page in their memory:

“We were filled with great sorrow yesterday when we heard the heartbreaking news of the passing of our dear friends, Randy and Jill Scott, and Jill’s sister, Judy Cook. As the voice of the Festival, Mr. Randy’s dedication to our 11-day event was immeasurable. From singing the National Anthem each morning to serenading us with Happy Trails each night, Mr. Randy’s song will forever be missed. He was a beloved employee of the Festival, where his time and talents were always put to great use. Everyone’s admiration for Mr. Randy started with just him -- his sweet demeanor, steadfast spirit, quiet confidence, and genuine concern for others. Mrs. Jill was the jewel of Mr. Randy’s eye. If you could catch a glimpse of her, she would often be seen working fervently behind the scenes to help support her family. Her willingness to serve others and desire to show appreciation for others set her apart from the rest. The Scotts were true servants whose reach extended far behind the Festival grounds. Their presence will be greatly missed within our community. Please join us as we extend our deepest sympathy to their family, friends, and the Cook family.”

