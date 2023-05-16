DeSantis sends aide to Texas to help border security

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that Florida will be deploying assets to aid Texas at their border with Mexico.

Florida has over 1,100 assets and resources available including

101 Florida Highway Patrol Troopers

200 Florida Department of Law Enforcement Officers, in teams of 40

20 Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officers

800 Florida National Guard Soldiers

20 Emergency Management Personnel – including radio technicians, logisticians, mechanics and planners

Five available fixed wing aircraft with monitoring equipment and downlink capabilities with two aviation crew teams

Two Mobile Command Vehicles and two command teams

17 available unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) and support teams

10 vessels – including airboats, shallow draft vessels, and mid-range vessels

The governor had strong words for President Biden.

“The impacts of Biden’s Border Crisis are felt by communities across the nation, and the federal government’s abdication of duty undermines the sovereignty of our country and the rule of law,” DeSantis wrote in a press release. “At my direction, state agencies including law enforcement and the Florida National Guard are being deployed to Texas, with assets including personnel, boats and planes. While Biden ignores the crisis he created, Florida stands ready to help Texas respond to this crisis.”

Through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), states can provide resources, including personnel, to other states to assist in times of emergency. Texas and Florida are both parties to this agreement and can accept support from each other at any time through an EMAC request. The EMAC process also ensures resources and personnel deployed for emergency situations are eligible for FEMA reimbursement.

