CoolToday Park announces 2023 Movie Nights lineup

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - CoolToday Park, the Spring Training Home of the Atlanta Braves, announces the 2023 Movie Nights lineup, presented by Sharky’s on the Pier, Fins & Snook Haven.

Summer Movie Nights provide a unique experience for everyone during the summer, while remaining fun and affordable. Father’s Day on June 18 will be an even more unique experience, giving fathers the opportunity to play catch on the field with their kids before the movie begins. Christmas in July! The Holiday favorite, Elf; will be shown on July 23rd. The Movie Nights will take place on most Sundays during the summer months of June and July, inside the stadium at CoolToday Park.

2023 Movies and Dates:

· June 4th- Shazam! Fury of the Gods

· June 11th- The Lego Movie

· June 18th- Father’s Day- Top Gun Maverick

· June 25th – Space Jam

· July 9th- Thor- Love & Thunder

· July 16th- Jaws

· July 23rd - Christmas in July- Elf

· July 30th - Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

The movies will be shown on the scoreboard and will begin at 5 p.m. each night. Children ages 3 and under will receive free admission, while tickets for ages 4-9 are only $3, and ages 10+ are $7.

Tickets are available now at the CoolToday Park box office, online at //cooltodaypark.com/movies or by calling 941-413-5004. Parking is free, seats will be available in the seating bowl. No outside food or beverages are chairs are allowed inside the stadium.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.