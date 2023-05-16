Advertise With Us
Another warm and dry day before changes begin

Humidity will rise
Humidity will rise(wwsb john scalzi)
By John Scalzi
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tuesday will be warm again, although likely a few degrees cooler than yesterday. It will also be relatively dry today, but with a few more isolated afternoon storms forming inland.

All in all, it will be a day quite similar to yesterday, with an east wind shifting to the west as the sea breeze forms.

Changes begin Wednesday.

As a cold front begins to sag south toward Florida, the high pressure ridge bringing us our east wind, will move east toward the Atlantic. This will cause winds to shift to the west.

Such a wind direction in the summer favors morning showers near the coast followed by showers moving inland by afternoon. It also causes the humidity to rise.

While we will be unlikely to see Wednesday showers, Thursday could be our best chance for rain this work week. The front will wash out on Friday.

