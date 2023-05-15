Advertise With Us
VFW Sunshine Post celebrates with Mother’s Day brunch

There are many upcoming events to be aware of at the VFW post like SRQ’s 8th Annual Memorial Day Hike, which will honor fallen heroes.(WLUC)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Veterans of Foreign Wars Sunshine Post 3233 celebrated Mother’s Day with a brunch that gave back to the mothers that supported their veterans over the years.

Dozens of people came together for the buffet-style brunch. Post commander Ron Evans said mothers of veterans are especially tough, as they support their children on everything they’ve done since going to boot camp and being sent overseas.

“We want to recognize them as well,” said Evans. “It’s recognizing those that didn’t make it home, honoring their mother’s as well. That’s basically what we are trying to do here. Just a simple thank you to those that support us while we were deployed.”}

He also said these moms would write letters of support to help push their children through the difficulties they encountered.

There are many upcoming events to be aware of at the VFW post like SRQ’s 8th Annual Memorial Day Hike, which will honor fallen heroes.

