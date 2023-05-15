SCSO classifies weekend shooting as road-rage incident

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the shooting that occurred Saturday, May 13 at the intersection of Fruitville Road and Cattlemen Road.

Patrol deputies responded to the area for a reported shooting at approximately 8:08 PM. Deputies located a deceased man in a pickup truck on Fruitville west of I-75, according to the Sheriff’s Office press release.

Nearby, a female drive and male passenger were located in a sedan. According to the press release, the passenger stated that after a verbal altercation, the driver of the pickup truck pointed a gun at him and the driver of the sedan.

The passenger said that he exited the vehicle and fired multiple rounds into the driver’s side of the pickup truck, striking the driver. The man has a valid CCW and had a firearm on him at the time.

The two people in the sedan were released at this time while the investigation continues.

A next-of-kin notification was made for the deceased.

On Monday, officials with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office say they believe this was a road-rage incident.

