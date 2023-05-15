NTSB releases preliminary report on Venice plane crash that killed 4

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Transportation and Safety Board has released its preliminary findings into a plane crash in Venice that killed four people.

The crash occurred on April 5, 2023. A Piper PA-32R-300 crashed off Venice Pier shortly after taking off around 9:35 p.m.. Two Indiana couples, William and Patricia Lumpkin from Fishers, Indiana, and Rickey and Elizabethe Beaver of Noblesville, Indiana were all on board and all four died.

“We heard a plane ... coming too low,” said a server at Fins, a restaurant on the Venice pier, told ABC7. He said the plane made a “sharp turn to the right and then it went behind the pier. we saw a flash of light came out and that’s all we could see.”

The NTSB report said that the pilot held a commercial pilot certificate with ratings for airplane single-engine land, and instrument airplane. His most recent FAA second-class medical certificate was issued on June 3, 2016. He reported on that date, that he had accrued approximately 1,221 total flight hours. On June 17, 2021, the pilot received certification under the FAA BasicMed program.

The initial investigation shows no mechanical issues or malfunctions. The damage to any mechanical elements on board seemed to have occurred during impact.

You can read the full preliminary report below.

