Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Manatee County Schools to select new superintendent Tuesday

Manatee County School District
Manatee County School District(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - After hosting several events and a public survey, Manatee County Schools will announced its selection of its new superintendent to replace Cynthia Saunders.

The School Board is scheduled to hold a special meeting on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Walter E. Miller School Support Center to select the new superintendent. You can watch the feed live on Manatee County School’s YouTube Channel. You can also watch the candidates interviews from last week.

You can look at the candidates’ bios below!

Scott J. Schneider

Dr. Jason C. Wysong

Doug Wagner

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is an ongoing investigation.
UPDATE: Sarasota County Sheriff investigating shooting on Fruitville Road
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Venice Police.
Fights at Venice Quinceañera lead to fired handgun
A beachgoer in Dauphin Island, Alabama, spotted a massive alligator on the shore.
Beachgoer spots massive alligator: ‘The things you never think you’ll see’
The investigation is ongoing.
One person injured in North Port shooting

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 15
First Alert Traffic: Three dead in crash on Rutland Road in Parrish
CSX is doing repair work
Bradenton Police warn of upcoming CSX road closures
William Walker and Gilliana Eichenlaub
2 arrested in connection with North Port shooting
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Attorney General Moody launches new program to honor law enforcement