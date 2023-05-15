Manatee County Schools to select new superintendent Tuesday

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - After hosting several events and a public survey, Manatee County Schools will announced its selection of its new superintendent to replace Cynthia Saunders.

The School Board is scheduled to hold a special meeting on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Walter E. Miller School Support Center to select the new superintendent. You can watch the feed live on Manatee County School’s YouTube Channel. You can also watch the candidates interviews from last week.

You can look at the candidates’ bios below!

Scott J. Schneider

Dr. Jason C. Wysong

Doug Wagner

