Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

First Alert Traffic: Three dead in crash on Rutland Road in Parrish

WWSB Generic Stock 15
WWSB Generic Stock 15(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - At least three people are dead following crash involving an SUV and dump truck in Parrish.

According to Parrish fire officials, the call came in just before 2 p.m. reporting the collision at 15538 Rutland Road.

At this point, three fatalities are confirmed.

Florida Highway Patrol are also on scene. This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is an ongoing investigation.
UPDATE: Sarasota County Sheriff investigating shooting on Fruitville Road
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Venice Police.
Fights at Venice Quinceañera lead to fired handgun
A beachgoer in Dauphin Island, Alabama, spotted a massive alligator on the shore.
Beachgoer spots massive alligator: ‘The things you never think you’ll see’
The investigation is ongoing.
One person injured in North Port shooting

Latest News

CSX is doing repair work
Bradenton Police warn of upcoming CSX road closures
WWSB Generic Stock 5
First Alert Traffic: Fatal crash on US 19 in Palmetto
Fatal crash, I-75 near Laurel Road
First Alert Traffic: Traffic rerouted on I-75 in Venice after fatal crash
There is a crash at University and Whitfield
Crews responding to crash at University Pkwy at Whitfield