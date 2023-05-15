First Alert Traffic: Three dead in crash on Rutland Road in Parrish
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - At least three people are dead following crash involving an SUV and dump truck in Parrish.
According to Parrish fire officials, the call came in just before 2 p.m. reporting the collision at 15538 Rutland Road.
At this point, three fatalities are confirmed.
Florida Highway Patrol are also on scene. This is a developing story.
Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.