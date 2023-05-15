Fights at Venice Quinceañera lead to fired handgun

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Venice Police Department is investigating an incident that happened last night during a Quinceañera celebration.

According to authorities, the celebration with several hundred in attendance took place at the Venice Community Center.

At around 10 PM as the party was ending, officers responded to a report of several fights.

Witnesses reported that one person fired a handgun in the air before leaving, according to the press release.

No injuries were reported. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Venice Police.

