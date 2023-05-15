Federal prosecutors move to dismiss charges against Andrew Gillum, Sharon Lettman-Hicks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The U.S. Attorney has asked a judge to dismiss the indictment against Andrew Gillum and Sharon Lettman-Hicks.

The motion was filed Monday morning, just 11 days after a jury found Gillum not guilty of lying to the FBI and deadlocked on all the rest of the charges against him and former campaign advisor Lettman-Hicks.

Federal prosecutors had previously indicated they would retry the case.

At last check, U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor had not approved the request, but defense attorneys are hoping he will.

“Andrew Gillum had the courage to stand up and say I am innocent. And that is finally being recognized. We want to thank the hard-working jury who did their job and explained to the government why it should drop the case,” said Gillum’s attorneys David Oscar Markus, Margot Moss, and Katie Miller said in a statement Monday. “Andrew has endured a lot over the past few years and now can resume his life and public service.”

We have reached out to Lettman-Hicks’ attorneys for comment.

The Government’s motion comes two days before a teleconference scheduled to discuss the next steps in this case.

A group of jurors spoke out after the verdicts, saying jurors were split 10-2 in favor of acquitting Gillum on all charges and urged prosecutors not to retry the case.

