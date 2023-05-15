Dry weather starts off a dry week ahead

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dry air from the Atlantic, pushed into the Suncoast by an easterly wind, will kick off this week’s forecast.

The dry air, combined with sea breezes pushing well inland in the afternoon, will limit the chance for showers or thunderstorms for several days. Temperatures will remain high, with afternoons in the low 90s west of the interstate and mid-90s east of the interstate. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny. This pattern will shift slightly as we move into midweek.

By Tuesday night, the pattern will shift slightly as a stalled front in the Deep South lifts north as a warm front. To the west, a cold front will start to advance through Texas and nudge winds to our west.

With a west flow across the Suncoast our temperatures will drop a degree or two in the afternoons and moisture will slowly increase. By Thursday there should be enough moisture that we will have small chances of early showers along our coastal communities, followed by better rain chances later in the day well inland of the interstate.

