Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Dry weather starts off a dry week ahead

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dry air from the Atlantic, pushed into the Suncoast by an easterly wind, will kick off this week’s forecast.

The dry air, combined with sea breezes pushing well inland in the afternoon, will limit the chance for showers or thunderstorms for several days. Temperatures will remain high, with afternoons in the low 90s west of the interstate and mid-90s east of the interstate. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny. This pattern will shift slightly as we move into midweek.

By Tuesday night, the pattern will shift slightly as a stalled front in the Deep South lifts north as a warm front. To the west, a cold front will start to advance through Texas and nudge winds to our west.

With a west flow across the Suncoast our temperatures will drop a degree or two in the afternoons and moisture will slowly increase. By Thursday there should be enough moisture that we will have small chances of early showers along our coastal communities, followed by better rain chances later in the day well inland of the interstate.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is an ongoing investigation.
UPDATE: Sarasota County Sheriff investigating shooting on Fruitville Road
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
A beachgoer in Dauphin Island, Alabama, spotted a massive alligator on the shore.
Beachgoer spots massive alligator: ‘The things you never think you’ll see’
The investigation is ongoing.
One person injured in North Port shooting
A press release from BPD stated officers arrived and found a 31-year-old man with two gunshot...
Man charged in Bradenton homicide investigation

Latest News

ABC7 News at 11pm - May 14, 2023
ABC7 News at 6:30pm - May 14, 2023
Good Morning Suncoast Weekends at 7am - May 14, 2023
ABC7 News at 6:30pm - May 13, 2023