DeSantis to speak Monday at New College

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to speak at New College of Florida Monday in the midst of controversy over his board selections.

DeSantis set up a new board at the college which included former state education commissioner Richard Corcoran as the interim president.

The governor will speak alongside Chancellor Ray Rodrigues of the State University System of Florida.

ABC7 will stream the conference on its Facebook page and it is expected to start at 10:45 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.