Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

DeSantis to speak Monday at New College

\
\(WEEK)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to speak at New College of Florida Monday in the midst of controversy over his board selections.

DeSantis set up a new board at the college which included former state education commissioner Richard Corcoran as the interim president.

The governor will speak alongside Chancellor Ray Rodrigues of the State University System of Florida.

ABC7 will stream the conference on its Facebook page and it is expected to start at 10:45 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is an ongoing investigation.
UPDATE: Sarasota County Sheriff investigating shooting on Fruitville Road
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
A beachgoer in Dauphin Island, Alabama, spotted a massive alligator on the shore.
Beachgoer spots massive alligator: ‘The things you never think you’ll see’
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Venice Police.
Fights at Venice Quinceañera lead to fired handgun
The investigation is ongoing.
One person injured in North Port shooting

Latest News

Monty Hobbs gestures towards his dog Mattox on the patio at the Olive Lounge in Takoma Park,...
Government says dogs can dine al fresco but not everyone is on board
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, diving explorer and medical researcher...
Florida man sets record for living underwater
A rain-free day expected
Dry weather starts off a dry week ahead
ABC7 News at 11pm - May 14, 2023