DeSantis signs bills to return Florida colleges to ‘classical mission’

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis signed multiple new bills, including SB 266, which he says will reorient institutions to traditional views. Protestors gathered outside to protest the governor’s appearance and it was audible inside the hall.

The governor said if students want to study “gender ideology’ they can attend “Berkley.”

“So what this bill is saying is, you know, some of these niche subjects like critical race theory, other types of D.E.I. infused courses and majors, Florida is getting out of that game. If you want to do things like gender ideology, go to Berkeley, go to some of these other places, that’s fine. It’s fine. And there’s nothing wrong if that’s what you want to do. There’s there’s nothing wrong with that, per se, but for us with our tax dollars. We want to focus on the classical mission of what a university is supposed to be,” DeSantis said to reporters.

SB 266 targets Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Chancellor Ray Rodrigues of the State University of Florida compared DEI to “segregation” and said he wanted to reform to treat people as individuals.

DeSantis set up a new board at the college which included former state education commissioner Richard Corcoran as the interim president.

As students protested outdoors, Interim President Richard Corcoran told the crowd he apologized and they said they were chanting “turn the air back on” after the AC in the building was turned off. Christopher Rufo, a senior analyst from the Manhattan Institute, also took shots at the protests calling them “kindergarten-level protests.”

