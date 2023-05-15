The Children’s Garden celebrates Mother’s Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Children’s Garden in downtown Sarasota celebrated many visitors who strolled through their whimsical gardens, puppet theatre, fairy garden and more.

“The Children’s Garden has been around for twenty years this year, we are celebrating, and we’ve been a non-profit since 2009,” said Robin Fulk, garden manager. “Our event today is allowing all of our mothers and grandmothers to come to the gardens for half off today.”

The family owned and operated garden gives its proceeds to a variety of children’s programs including summer camps and the Make a Wish Foundation.

