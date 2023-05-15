Bradenton Police warn of upcoming CSX road closures

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are warning of road closure due to CSX needing to do some repair work.

CSX has scheduled emergency repairs for the railroad crossing located on 3rd St. W. between 12th Ave. W. and 13th Ave. W.

The crossing will be closed from approximately 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16 until 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 17 TUESDAY (5/16) until 8 a.m.

Please expect delays.

