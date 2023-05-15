Attorney General Moody launches new program to honor law enforcement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Attorney General Moody kicked off a new Thin Line Tribute series called Sunshine Salute. This series will be focusing on out-of-state law enforcement who moved to Florida.

Attorney General Moody welcomed 30 new recruits receiving their Florida law enforcement credentials at the St. Petersburg College’s Southeastern Public Safety Institute.

Moody said, “Our new series honors the courage of the hundreds of brave officers who uprooted their families, moved to Florida and are devoting their careers to protecting and serving our citizens. The courage these officers demonstrate is inspiring and the fact that they answered our call to take this bold step proves that Florida is heading in the right direction and deserves our top spot as the most pro-law enforcement state in the nation.”

Throughout Florida, there are 43 criminal justice training centers that provide equivalency training courses. The equivalency of training process is for out-of-state officers, federal officers, special forces and previously certified Florida officers who may be exempt from completing the full basic recruit academy.

Florida’s officer ranks grew by more than 2,000 with more than 500 officers coming from 49 other states and U.S. territories. This resource makes it easier than ever for someone who is interested in becoming a Florida law enforcement officer to learn about the different agencies, search open positions and find contact information to apply for available jobs.

The Sunshine Salute expands upon Attorney General Moody’s Thin Line Tribute program that recognizes the daily efforts of front-line officers who work to protect Floridians.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.