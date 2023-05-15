Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Attorney General Moody launches new program to honor law enforcement

WWSB Generic Stock 6
WWSB Generic Stock 6(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Attorney General Moody kicked off a new Thin Line Tribute series called Sunshine Salute. This series will be focusing on out-of-state law enforcement who moved to Florida.

Attorney General Moody welcomed 30 new recruits receiving their Florida law enforcement credentials at the St. Petersburg College’s Southeastern Public Safety Institute.

Moody said, “Our new series honors the courage of the hundreds of brave officers who uprooted their families, moved to Florida and are devoting their careers to protecting and serving our citizens. The courage these officers demonstrate is inspiring and the fact that they answered our call to take this bold step proves that Florida is heading in the right direction and deserves our top spot as the most pro-law enforcement state in the nation.”

Throughout Florida, there are 43 criminal justice training centers that provide equivalency training courses. The equivalency of training process is for out-of-state officers, federal officers, special forces and previously certified Florida officers who may be exempt from completing the full basic recruit academy.

Florida’s officer ranks grew by more than 2,000 with more than 500 officers coming from 49 other states and U.S. territories. This resource makes it easier than ever for someone who is interested in becoming a Florida law enforcement officer to learn about the different agencies, search open positions and find contact information to apply for available jobs.

The Sunshine Salute expands upon Attorney General Moody’s Thin Line Tribute program that recognizes the daily efforts of front-line officers who work to protect Floridians.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is an ongoing investigation.
UPDATE: Sarasota County Sheriff investigating shooting on Fruitville Road
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Venice Police.
Fights at Venice Quinceañera lead to fired handgun
A beachgoer in Dauphin Island, Alabama, spotted a massive alligator on the shore.
Beachgoer spots massive alligator: ‘The things you never think you’ll see’
The investigation is ongoing.
One person injured in North Port shooting

Latest News

A Sarasota County Sheriff's Office diver prepares to enter the water Thursday at the site of a...
NTSB releases preliminary report on Venice plane crash that killed 4
\
DeSantis signs bills to return Florida colleges to ‘classical mission’
Monty Hobbs gestures towards his dog Mattox on the patio at the Olive Lounge in Takoma Park,...
Government says dogs can dine al fresco but not everyone is on board
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, diving explorer and medical researcher...
Florida man sets record for living underwater