Alpha Phi Alpha Foundation scholarship award ceremony

The annual scholarship award ceremony took place at Nathan Benderson Park Finish Tower.
The annual scholarship award ceremony took place at Nathan Benderson Park Finish Tower.(Courtesy Alpha Phi Alpha Foundation of Manasota)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Alpha Phi Alpha Foundation gives back to the community by providing the next generation of Suncoast area leaders with scholarships for their future.

“It’s really special for us to say that we’re able to be a part of that,” said Michael Suarez, president of Alpha Phi Alpha Foundation of Manasota. “These young men earned it, they worked hard in school, most of them had part-time jobs and took honors courses and they still had 4.0, 4.5 GPA’s, it’s just incredible.”

The annual scholarship award ceremony took place at Nathan Benderson Park Finish Tower.

Alpha Phi Alpha awarded scholarships to seven high school students who live in Sarasota and Manatee Counties, respectively.

The Xi Psi Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha was established on November 17, 1984 in Palmetto.

