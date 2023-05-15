Advertise With Us
2 arrested in connection with North Port shooting

William Walker and Gilliana Eichenlaub
William Walker and Gilliana Eichenlaub
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Two individuals have been arrested in connection with a weekend shooting in North Port.

According to North Port Police, William Walker, 41 of Dade City has been arrested on charges of Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling/Vehicle, Tampering with Evidence, Drug Possession, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Also charged is Gilliana Eichenlaub, 41, of Zephyrhills on charges of Tampering with Evidence and Accessory after the fact.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the area of Cincinnati Street and Boca Chica Avenue. The victim’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. The two individuals were caught at the 7/11 on Toledo Boulevard and were held at gun point until law enforcement arrived.

Detectives believe all the suspects know each other.

This is an ongoing investigation.
