13-year-old killed after being struck by train in Highlands County

By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a middle school student was struck and killed by an Amtrak passenger train.

The accident occurred Monday afternoon. Malik K. Pearson, 13, a seventh-grader at Avon Park Middle School, was pronounced dead at the scene. The railroad crossing is located close to Avon Park Middle School.

Dispatch was alerted to the incident at 3:21 p.m., 11 minutes after the dismissal bell rang. The Amtrak train was headed north at the time. Detectives are trying to determine exactly how the accident happened.

The School Board of Highlands County School said district counselors and local pastors were on scene shortly after the incident to provide support. There will be additional counseling resources in place tomorrow morning for students and staff at the school.

“There are no words that can capture how devastating this is to our community and schools. Our prayers are with Malik’s family and friends and we will make counselors, victim advocates, therapy dogs and any other help available to anyone who has been directly impacted by this tragedy,” Sheriff Paul Blackman and Superintendent Brenda Longshore said in a joint statement.

This is an ongoing investigation.
