Thunderstorms Move Out and Sunshine Returns For Mother’s Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Evening thunderstorms will make their way through the Suncoast Saturday night. Then clouds dissipate and sunshine returns just in time to treat mom for an outdoor breakfast, lunch or dinner. Expect highs in the upper 80′s on Mother’s Day, with only a ten percent chance of showers. It will feel a little humid.

Conditions will be ripe to take mom out on the boat Sunday. Seas will be between one and two feet with a moderate chop. Winds will be out of the east in the morning then developing from the west in the afternoon between five and fifteen knots. Make sure to give mom the sunscreen as the ultra violet index will be very high between noon and 3 p.m.

Overall the red tide levels have been non-existant or in the low category along the Suncoast. Your local beach forecast has winds out of the east around five mph in the morning. A seabreeze will help cool things off in the afternoon with a west wind between five and 15 mph. Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast for beachgoers.

There is little chance of rain the next several days. As we kick off the work week, high pressure dominates keeping atmospheric moisture at bay, but as the week progresses moisture returns and rain chances increase slightly on Thursday and Friday. Overall it will be hot and humid this week and predominately dry with sunny skies.

