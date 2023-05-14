SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Tampa Asian Pacific Islander Cultural Festival invited people to enjoy an afternoon of Asian cultural performances, food, exhibits and more.

The inaugural festival held in downtown Tampa was organized by the Mayor’s Asian American Pacific Islander Council.

The goal of the festival was to showcase the beauty of all AAPI people, and to share their rich culture and traditions within the Tampa Bay community, according to their press release.

Many countries were represented including Korea, Japan, Thailand, India, Indonesia and more.

According to Mayor Jane Castor of Tampa, 64,000 Asian American and Pacific Islanders call Tampa Bay home.

The festival was held Saturday, May 13.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.