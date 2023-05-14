“Stamp out Hunger” event in Manatee County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - “Stamp out Hunger” event united the United States Post Service and the Food Bank of Manatee County to fight against hunger on the Suncoast.

“All of the post offices are asking residents to put shelf stable food outside by their mailbox and we are picking that up,” said Maribeth Phillips, President and CEO of Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee.

The annual event focused on getting good food on the plates of people in need. The USPS picked up non-perishable food items and brought them back to the post office where the Food Bank of Manatee staffers put the food on trucks to distribute to local residents.

