Sarasota County Sheriff investigating shooting

Authorities say there is no danger to the public
This is an ongoing investigation.
This is an ongoing investigation.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at the intersection of Fruitville Road and Cattlemen Road.

Authorities with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office say the persons involved are accounted for and there is no danger to the public.

Fruitville Road eastbound is closed from Paramount Drive all the way to I-75. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

