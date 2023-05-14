Sarasota County Sheriff investigating shooting

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at the intersection of Fruitville Road and Cattlemen Road.

Authorities with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office say the persons involved are accounted for and there is no danger to the public.

Fruitville Road eastbound is closed from Paramount Drive all the way to I-75. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

