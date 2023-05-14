Advertise With Us
One person injured in North Port shooting

By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The North Port Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person. According to NPPD, the shooting happened around 10:30 Sunday morning in the area of Cincinnati Street and Boca Chica Avenue.

NPPD stated the victim was flown to the hospital and some of the individuals involved were located quickly at the 7-eleven on Toledo Blade Boulevard.

The investigation is ongoing.

