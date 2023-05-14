Little Chance For Rain

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sunday evening will have partly cloudy skies that will eventually become mostly sunny to kick off the work week. The overnight low will dip to 70 degrees along the coast and the upper 60′s in the inland counties. Expect a high near 90 Monday with temperatures a few degrees hotter inland. The Suncoast has been experiencing slightly above average temperatures this past week, but will return to normal levels as we move into Tuesday. High pressure will mostly keep the rain at bay this week.

Boating conditions will be pleasant Monday with wind mostly coming from the east and southeast at five to ten knots, then an afternoon seabreeze will develop throughout the week. Water conditions will be good with seas only a foot with a moderate chop. The gulf water temperature has hit the 80 degree mark. Red tide has been on the low side lately.

The ultra violet index will be very high between noon and 4 p.m. so it is recommended to wear sunscreen and limit time outdoors during those hours. A pop-up isolated storm can’t be ruled out but overall it will be a mostly sunny day with a small chance for rain, and mostly dry, hot and humid.

The upper third of Manatee County has reached the extreme level on the drought index. The rest of the Suncoast remains at the severe drought level. Unfortunately daily rain chances are slim this week.

