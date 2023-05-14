Advertise With Us
It’s a “No Thunderstorm” Mother’s Day

By Mike Modrick
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After two days with sunset thunderstorms, drier air moves overhead for Sunday and that means no storms for the day. Saturday’s storm missed SRQ, our official reporting station. But south Sarasota received 1.16″, the west side of Lakewood Ranch 1.58″, and the south side 0.51″. Rain chances increase slightly for the week ahead, but no major storms for the Suncoast.

Rain
Rain(Station)

Red tide is still minimal at most beaches. The exception Saturday was Siesta Key, where a slight respiratory irritation was reported, along with a few dead fish.

RT
RT(Station)

