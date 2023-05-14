Fatal crash in Desoto County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fatal car crash occurred in Desoto County leaving one person dead along the County Road 769 at around 5 PM this Saturday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of an SUV was traveling south on county Road 769 and crossed over the center line, colliding with the front of a tractor.

The 63-year-old SUV driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

