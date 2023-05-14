Advertise With Us
Fatal crash in Desoto County

The crash remains under investigation.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fatal car crash occurred in Desoto County leaving one person dead along the County Road 769 at around 5 PM this Saturday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of an SUV was traveling south on county Road 769 and crossed over the center line, colliding with the front of a tractor.

The 63-year-old SUV driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor was not injured.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

ABC7 News at 11pm - May 11, 2023