Bradenton Police Department investigates homicide

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department is investigating a homicide alongside Manatee County Homicide Task Force after a shooting at 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. According to BPD, the shooting happened in the 700 block of 11th Avenue East in Bradenton.

A press release from BPD stated officers arrived and found a 31-year-old man with two gunshot wounds. Additionally, the release said the man was transported by EMS to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to the police department, the investigation is active and anyone with information should contact Detective Jeff Beckley at 941-932-9356. The press release also states detectives are trying to locate 35-year-old Bruce Brooks for an interview. Brooks is not considered a suspect.

