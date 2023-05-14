Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Adopt-a-Palooza Bradenton animal adoption event

The event took place Saturday, May 14.
The event took place Saturday, May 14.(Robin Steel)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A lot of barking, plenty of tails wagging and a whole lot of hugs and smiles at the Adopt-A-Palooza event in Bradenton.

The event is the largest one-day pet adoption event in Manatee County.

Adopt-A-Palooza had more than 100 adoptable pets from Manatee County Animal Welfare and other local shelters and animal rescues.

“We’re just so excited to get everyone under one roof and to find homes for all of these wonderful pets that we have,” said Hans Wohlgefahrt, Manatee County pet expo spokesperson.

Manatee County Animal Welfare was in partnership with the Friends of Manatee County Animal Welfare and several other organizations hosted the event.

These organizations all worked together to help many dogs and cats find their fur-ever homes today.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
Sarasota woman convicted of defrauding the I.R.S
A beachgoer in Dauphin Island, Alabama, spotted a massive alligator on the shore.
Beachgoer spots massive alligator: ‘The things you never think you’ll see’
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Two transported from scene
Two pedestrians taken to hospital after crash
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2019, photo, a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse stands in front of...
Disney World ending theme park reservation requirements

Latest News

The tournament honors Jerry Hill, an active supporter of local fishing and conservation who...
36th Annual Jerry Hill Memorial Tournament
Countries represented include Korea, Japan, Thailand, India, Indonesia and many more.
Tampa Asian Pacific Islander Cultural Festival
Egmont Key coastline changes since 1877
Discovering Egmont Key, Part Two
Discovering Egmont Key, Part Two