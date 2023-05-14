Adopt-a-Palooza Bradenton animal adoption event

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A lot of barking, plenty of tails wagging and a whole lot of hugs and smiles at the Adopt-A-Palooza event in Bradenton.

The event is the largest one-day pet adoption event in Manatee County.

Adopt-A-Palooza had more than 100 adoptable pets from Manatee County Animal Welfare and other local shelters and animal rescues.

“We’re just so excited to get everyone under one roof and to find homes for all of these wonderful pets that we have,” said Hans Wohlgefahrt, Manatee County pet expo spokesperson.

Manatee County Animal Welfare was in partnership with the Friends of Manatee County Animal Welfare and several other organizations hosted the event.

These organizations all worked together to help many dogs and cats find their fur-ever homes today.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.