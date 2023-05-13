Sarasota Police holds ‘done with the gun’ turn in

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) – Sarasota Police Department held its ‘Done with the Gun’ turn in and free gun lock giveaway event on Saturday.

Suncoast residents stopped by the Sarasota Police Headquarters and the Newtown Substation to turn in unwanted guns.

Chief of Police for Sarasota Police Department, Rex Troche, explained the COVID-19 pandemic is to blame for a good number of guns floating around.

“There was the rush to buy firearms because people were afraid, we were going to run out of supplies and they would have to secure their property. So, what ended up happening was people that were never gun owners started to purchase guns and they just don’t know the responsibility that comes with it,” explained Troche.

Troche believes this is the case because of the amount of car burglaries across the city that involved firearms being stolen.

“Out of the 125 burglaries we’ve had thus far, we’ve had 14 of those with unsecured vehicles with a firearm inside and they reported them stolen,” said Troche.

In 2022, for the entire year, SPD reported 15 guns being stolen from unlocked cars. It’s halfway through 2023 and 14 guns have been stolen.

SPD accepts unwanted firearms year-round. Resident with unwanted firearms or ammunition can call the Sarasota Police Department Property Unit at 941-263-6040 for more information.

