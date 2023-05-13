Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

A hot Saturday with a chance of an isolated thunderstorm

T-Storm
T-Storm(Station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s getting easier to hit 90° - We did it three times in the last 6 days! Rain chances are still low in general. Saturday afternoon could bring an isolated thunderstorm, but rain chances stay low from Sunday onward. Friday’s sunset storm brought no measurable rain to SRQ. We’re still at only 0.01″ for the entire month of May. But east Sarasota received 0.41″ and Lakewood Ranch 0.05″. Any Saturday storms are more likely near and east of I-75 again today.

Red tide is still a minimal problem along the Suncoast. The latest Red Tide report from Mote Marine showed only low concentrations around southern Sarasota County. Most beaches reported no respiratory irritation, except for the southern beaches at Nokomis and Venice reporting a Slight irritation Friday.

Red Tide
Red Tide(Station)

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 4-year-old boy was killed Thursday afternoon when he was thrown from a car in a crash on U.S...
4-year-old killed in Manatee crash
Fatal crash, I-75 near Laurel Road
First Alert Traffic: Traffic rerouted on I-75 in Venice after fatal crash
MGN
Sarasota woman convicted of defrauding the I.R.S
A beachgoer in Dauphin Island, Alabama, spotted a massive alligator on the shore.
Beachgoer spots massive alligator: ‘The things you never think you’ll see’
Two transported from scene
Two pedestrians taken to hospital after crash

Latest News

Sea breeze front could bring a couple of pop up storms to the Suncoast Saturday late afternoon
Plenty of sunshine and only limited storms this weekend
2023 Manasota Neighborhood Summit
Manasota Neighborhood Summit 2023 held
Holmes Beach pushing back against parking plans
Holmes Beach pushing back against parking plans
Car seat resources for parents in the Suncoast