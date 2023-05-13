A hot Saturday with a chance of an isolated thunderstorm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s getting easier to hit 90° - We did it three times in the last 6 days! Rain chances are still low in general. Saturday afternoon could bring an isolated thunderstorm, but rain chances stay low from Sunday onward. Friday’s sunset storm brought no measurable rain to SRQ. We’re still at only 0.01″ for the entire month of May. But east Sarasota received 0.41″ and Lakewood Ranch 0.05″. Any Saturday storms are more likely near and east of I-75 again today.

Red tide is still a minimal problem along the Suncoast. The latest Red Tide report from Mote Marine showed only low concentrations around southern Sarasota County. Most beaches reported no respiratory irritation, except for the southern beaches at Nokomis and Venice reporting a Slight irritation Friday.

