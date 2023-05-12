Advertise With Us
Sarasota woman convicted of defrauding the I.R.S

MGN
MGN(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota woman has pleaded guilty one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Madeline Nikolson pleaded guilty to the charge in connection with the scheme to defraud the IRS. Nikolson faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Nikolson owned and managed a restaurant in Sarasota. Beginning at least as early as August 2013, she and her partner and co-owner of the restaurant instituted a scheme to defraud the IRS by removing the records of daily cash sales from the point-of-sale registers at the restaurant, leaving the record to consist only of credit card sales.

The owners used this falsified record of sales income to submit to tax preparers who prepared both their personal income tax returns and their corporate tax returns for tax years 2016, 2017, and 2018. As a result, prosecutors say they managed to falsify approximately $726,105 in sales income from their corporate and personal tax returns for those tax years, resulting in over $100,000 of taxes due and owing on those sums of unreported income.

