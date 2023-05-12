Sarasota Police to hold ‘Done with the Gun’ event this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are holding an event to allow gun owners to safely turn in unwanted firearms. You can also receive a free gun lock to secure your other firearms.

The ‘Done with the Gun’ turn-in and free gun lock giveaway event will be held Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at two locations in the City of Sarasota. Sarasota Police officers will also give away gun locks during the event so citizens can keep their firearms secure.

Firearms citizens plan to turn in must be unloaded with the safety engaged, be inside a bag, box, holster, or case, and in the trunk or back of a vehicle. Sarasota Police officers will accept non-working, antique, replica, pellet, or BB guns, and officers will accept ammunition.

When you arrive at a drop-off location, the firearm should be in your vehicle, and an officer will retrieve it. The event is hoping to curb gun theft in our community.

The two drop-off locations for the gun turn-in and gun lock giveaway event will be:

Sarasota Police Headquarters, 2099 Adams Lane, Sarasota

Sarasota Police Substation, 1782 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Sarasota

