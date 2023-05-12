Advertise With Us
Parrish Community High School production of Frozen ‘nominated’ for several awards

By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Parrish Community High School is the first school in Florida to receive the rights to produce Disney’s Frozen.

That production has gone on to receive six awards and 10 nominations from the Broadway Star of the Future Program. An awards ceremony will be taking place on May 21 at The Straz Center in Tampa.

The Tony Awards inspired showcase will be honoring the Tampa Bay area high school theater productions, programs, and students. It will also be featuring performances from the 2022-23 Best Performer Finalists, including Mars Woelfel, who played “Elsa” in the local production. The 11th grade student is now a contender for the Jimmy Award presented by the National High School Theatre Awards program.

Here is a complete list of the nominees:

Award Winners

  • Mars Woelfel as “Elsa” – Top 10 Leading Role Performer
  • Jaxon Gaddis as “Kristoff” – Outstanding Leading Role Performer
  • Thaddeus Aiken as “Oaken/Pabbie” – Supporting Role
  • Kendall Vondran – Outstanding Dancer
  • Kendall Carrier, Conductor – Outstanding Orchestra
  • Olga Peña, Director (Theatre Teacher) – Outstanding Costume Design

Nominations

  • Outstanding Musical
  • Emily Mentzer as “Anna” – Outstanding Leading Role Performer
  • Olga Peña, Director – Outstanding Direction of a Musical
  • Outstanding Lobby Display

All of the performances for the week of April 13-16, were sold out.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

