Parrish Community High School production of Frozen ‘nominated’ for several awards

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Parrish Community High School is the first school in Florida to receive the rights to produce Disney’s Frozen.

That production has gone on to receive six awards and 10 nominations from the Broadway Star of the Future Program. An awards ceremony will be taking place on May 21 at The Straz Center in Tampa.

The Tony Awards inspired showcase will be honoring the Tampa Bay area high school theater productions, programs, and students. It will also be featuring performances from the 2022-23 Best Performer Finalists, including Mars Woelfel, who played “Elsa” in the local production. The 11th grade student is now a contender for the Jimmy Award presented by the National High School Theatre Awards program.

Here is a complete list of the nominees:

Award Winners

Mars Woelfel as “Elsa” – Top 10 Leading Role Performer

Jaxon Gaddis as “Kristoff” – Outstanding Leading Role Performer

Thaddeus Aiken as “Oaken/Pabbie” – Supporting Role

Kendall Vondran – Outstanding Dancer

Kendall Carrier, Conductor – Outstanding Orchestra

Olga Peña, Director (Theatre Teacher) – Outstanding Costume Design

Nominations

Outstanding Musical

Emily Mentzer as “Anna” – Outstanding Leading Role Performer

Olga Peña, Director – Outstanding Direction of a Musical

Outstanding Lobby Display

All of the performances for the week of April 13-16, were sold out.

