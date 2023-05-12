Manatee County Schools hosting public survey on superintendent candidates

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - After the three candidates for Manatee County Schools superintendent got to interact with the public at a community event earlier this week.

The School Board is scheduled to hold a special meeting on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Walter E. Miller School Support Center to select the new superintendent. In the meantime, there is a community survey available from Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 9 a.m. through Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 9 p.m.

You can look at the candidates’ bios below!

Scott J. Schneider

Dr. Jason C. Wysong

Doug Wagner

