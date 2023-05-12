Advertise With Us
Manatee County Schools hosting public survey on superintendent candidates

Manatee County School District
Manatee County School District
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - After the three candidates for Manatee County Schools superintendent got to interact with the public at a community event earlier this week.

The School Board is scheduled to hold a special meeting on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Walter E. Miller School Support Center to select the new superintendent. In the meantime, there is a community survey available from Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 9 a.m. through Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 9 p.m.

You can look at the candidates’ bios below!

Scott J. Schneider

Dr. Jason C. Wysong

Doug Wagner

Gardens of Venice residents raise money for children in need through bingo
Bingo Charity Event Venice
