Manatee County Schools hosting public survey on superintendent candidates
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - After the three candidates for Manatee County Schools superintendent got to interact with the public at a community event earlier this week.
The School Board is scheduled to hold a special meeting on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Walter E. Miller School Support Center to select the new superintendent. In the meantime, there is a community survey available from Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 9 a.m. through Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 9 p.m.
You can look at the candidates’ bios below!
Scott J. Schneider
Dr. Jason C. Wysong
Doug Wagner
Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.