Manatee County HealthCare Alliance seeking public feedback

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee HealthCare Alliance Inc. (MHA) is looking for adults ages 18 and up who live, work or play in Manatee County to participate in a 10-minute online community health survey before May 22.

Anyone who qualifies to take the survey can access the survey in English, Spanish or Haitian-Creole using the following links:

English

Spanish

Haitian-Creole

Anyone who plans to take the survey is encouraged to give the following questions some thought ahead of filling out the online form:

· What do you think are the 3 most important “health problems” in Manatee County?

· What are the 3 “unhealthy behaviors” you are most concerned about in Manatee County?

· What do you think are the most important changes needed to achieve a “healthy community” in Manatee County?

Survey results, which will be published in summer 2023, will be used to develop a comprehensive community health assessment nd three-year community health improvement plan for Manatee County.

