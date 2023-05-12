Manasota Neighborhood Summit 2023 held

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Many people want to live in a good neighborhood with a good quality of life. Here on the Suncoast a group of local citizens have been meeting since the early 2000s discussing topics like water quality, microforests, and even building social capital.

The meeting was held at the Robert L. Taylor Community complex in Sarasota. Organizers say the goal of this annual meeting is to bring in and listen to new ideas focused on helping improve the daily life for people here in Southwest Florida.

“Were going to talk about historic preservation grants next. So we’re happy to do this every year,” said Nancy Kelly who works with the City of Sarasota in neighborhood planning. “Every year we bring in a whole new set of speakers.”

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.