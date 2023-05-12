Advertise With Us
Lakeland PD seeking persons who may have information on infant found in dumpster

Lakeland Police believe these individuals have information after an infant was found dead in a dumpster.(Lakeland PD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAKELAND, Fla. (WWSB) - Lakeland Police are searching for some individuals they believe may have information to a newborn infant found dead in a dumpster outside a fitness center Thursday.

Officers were dispatched to a dumpster behind Just Move Fitness on Florida Avenue South. A man going through the dumpster discovered the infant.

Lakeland Police Chief Sammy Taylor said the baby was inside of a bag with the umbilical cord still attached. There was also placenta inside the bag. The exact cause of death is unknown but an autopsy will be ordered.

The baby was believed to have been in the dumpster for at least 10 hours.

On Friday, police released photos of four people, three women and one man. They are believed to have been driving a red sedan or SUV.

Anyone with information to help identify the people in the photo is asked to contact Detective Neal Robertson at 863-834-6971 or neal.robertson@lakelandgov.net. Anonymous tips can be sent to Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida at 1-800-226-8477.

