Hot and dry into the weekend

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Moisture remains high enough and sea breeze collisions are likely enough that the chance for storms remains good today.

The morning and early afternoon will feature lots of sunshine and blue skies. Any rain will hold off till high temperatures reach 90 degrees. At that point, around 2 p.m., storms will build a bit farther inland than where storm started yesterday. The amount of instability in the atmosphere is less today, so the risk of stronger storms is less.

The chance for showers extends into the weekend. Saturday should be similar to today. The cold front that helped produce stronger storms in Florida yesterday will fade today and high pressure will build in. This will dry out the air for Sunday and storm coverage will be limited.

Early next week, another piece of upper-air energy will move in and our rain chances will go up again.

