Gardens of Venice residents raise money for children in need through bingo

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Four days a week you can find the residents at the Gardens of Venice playing bingo. It’s a fun activity they love doing, but now they are playing for a good cause.

“I brought an idea to these giving people. Here at our bingo, I asked if anyone would be willing to join me in a cause to help our needy children. And without fail every single hand rose up in this room and said we will help,” says Alan Beckwith.

Alan, a resident at the Gardens of Venice, came up with the idea to donate funds raised from their Bingo Charity Fund to a local charity after learning about how many local children need help right here in our community. He called Suncoast Charities for Children for help to make his plan come true, and from there the idea took off.

In 11 months, they have raised a total of $3,000. The donation will help support care packages for at-risk children 5-8 year olds attending Children First at their Venice and North Port campus locations. These packages will include shoes, dental supplies, and food vouchers. It will also help support speech, occupational, physical, feeding, and aquatic therapies for preschool children with special needs at the Haven.

Lucy Nicandri, Executive Director of Suncoast Charities for Children says, “I know that their heart was to help children in need. So, the proceeds that they raised are going to help two different agencies through us. It’s going to help with therapy services for scholarships at The Haven. It’s also going to provide support for care kids for children coming out of preschool at Children First.``

The kids have since said thank you by sending letters to all the residents.

Cheryl Christiansen, a resident at Gardens of Venice says, “Oh my gosh my heart is so full from that. We were able to help them and to do something good for our community. We are not able to get out and volunteer which I used to always do and this way we can help out a little bit. I thought we would get $5 or $600 dollars. I never dreamed it would be $3000.”

Gardens of Venice will continue to donate to charities with one starting in the summer and another in the winter.

