Community Recovery Center in Charlotte County to close

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The FEMA Disaster Community Recovery Center at the Tringali Recreation Center, 3450 N. Access Road in Englewood, will close permanently on Sat., May 13 by 6 p.m.

Residents affected by Hurricane Ian can still request long-term recovery assistance through the Community Organizations Active in a Disaster website at COADFL.org.

Residents with questions about FEMA assistance can visitdisasterassistance.gov or call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

