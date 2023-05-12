Advertise With Us
City of Holmes Beach pushes back against new parking garage

New Bill Could Bring New Parking Garage(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HOLMES BEACH Fla. (WWSB) - The Mayor of Holmes Beach has written a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis to ask him to veto HB 947, a bill that will pave the way for a new parking garage in Holmes Beach.

The bill, filed by Florida Representative Will Robinson, allows the Manatee County government to construct a parking garage in the City of Holmes Beach. The county owns the land at the end of State Road 64 where there is currently a public parking area and access to the beach. However, the area falls in Holmes Beach.

The City of Holmes beach, however, passed a resolution banning parking garages and it’s been a contentious fight for months.

Mayor Judy Titsworth urged Gov. DeSantis to veto the legislation as it violates the Charter and Comprehensive plan of the City.

“The local bill was presented as a solution to combat a parking problem which simply does not exist, and construction of the garage will only exacerbate already congested roads not just within the city, but throughout Anna Maria Island,” reads the request.

You can read the entire bill below:

HB 947 by Melissa R. on Scribd

